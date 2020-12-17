Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

DES MOINES -Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation requires social distancing and reasonable public health measures for many social, community, business, or leisure gatherings or events.

For high school-sponsored events and other sporting or recreational events, including youth and adult sporting events, spectators are no longer limited to just two spectators if all spectators are from the same household.

Restaurants or bars, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club can resume in-person services at their regular business hours. Bar seating is now allowed.

These new measures take effect on Thursday December 17, 2020 and expire on January 8, 2021.