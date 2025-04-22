Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor, remembrance of His Holiness Pope Francis

DES MOINES— Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of interment for His Holiness Pope Francis who died on April 21, 2025 at Vatican City. He was 88-years-old.

Gov. Reynolds’ order is issued in conjunction with President Trump’s proclamation to lower the United States flag for the same amount of time.

“Pope Francis devoted his life to serving Christ, leading the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion members. As it is written in Matthew, he was a good and faithful servant and has entered into the joy of the Lord,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Kevin and I offer our condolences to Catholics in Iowa and worldwide.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.