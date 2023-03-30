GOLBY’S GEM LEADS TO ICCAC SPLIT

Centerville, IA – Indian Hills Baseball split an afternoon league doubleheader with Ellsworth Community College on Wednesday as the Warriors took game one 4-0 before falling in the nightcap 9-7. The Warriors move to 11-8 overall and 4-3 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

Freshman Adam Golby (Coronation, Albert/South Central) produced his second consecutive dominant start in the opener with a one-hit shutout to blank the Panthers in the opener. The Warriors struck early with three runs in the first inning to give Golby all the support he needed. A back-and-forth battle in game two saw a late rally fall short for the Warriors to split the afternoon twinbill.

Sophomore Adrian Vargas (Caracas, Venezuela/Instituto Central de Educacion Ice) powered the offense in the opener with his first-career three-hit game including a triple. Freshman Raul Torres (Caugas, Puerto Rico/Leadership Christian Academy) added two its in the nightcap to finish the afternoon with three knocks. Torres and fellow freshman Logan Myers (Andover, MN/Andover) tallied a pair of RBI each in game two.

Fresh off a six inning, 10 strikeout victory in his last performance, Golby followed up with another gem on Wednesday to move to 2-1 on the year. After stranding a pair of baserunners in the top of the first, the Warriors provided plenty of breathing room in the bottom half of the opening frame as Vargas scored Daniel Figueroa (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico/Leadership Christian Academy) with an RBI single. A Sergio Chavez (Laredo, TX/Alexander) double drove in Vargas before a Miguel Salazar (Sentaines, Venezuela/San Luis) single scored Chavez for the 3-0 lead.

Following a second inning walk in the second inning, Golby retired 17 consecutive batters to keep the Panthers scoreless. A sixth-inning single from Ciro Benavides (Laredo, TX/Alexander) led to a Dylan Sayles (Rockton, IL/Hononegah) run to extend the lead, but Golby’s performance proved to be too dominant for the Panther bats.

Golby finished the game with nine strikeouts with just the one hit allowed in the Warriors’ first complete game of the year. Golby lowered his season earned run average to 3.52 and has allowed just one earned run over his last 14 innings of work.

In the nightcap, Indian Hills took advantage of an early error in the first inning to stake a 1-0 lead. Ellsworth rallied for three runs in the third to take its first lead of the afternoon. The two sides traded runs before Thomas Maathuis (Amsterdam, Netherlands/Caland Lyceum) scored on a Jason Schaaf (Las Vegas, NV/Palo Verde) sacrifice fly to tie the game at four in the fourth.

Ellsworth regained the lead in the top half of the seventh only to see Torres deliver an RBI single in the bottom half for the equalizer. After a scoreless eighth frame from both sides, the Ellsworth offense came to life with four runs in the ninth for a 9-5 edge. A double off the left field wall from Myers in the last of the ninth scored a pair of runs, but the Warrior rally fell short.

Figueroa, who recently set the all-time steals mark in school history (dating back to 1994), swiped a total of four bags on the day, two in each contest. Benavides added a career-high three steals in game two as the Warriors stole nine bases on the day.

The Warrior pitching staff saw effective outings from starter Andres Beltran (Delray Beach, FL/Atlantic) who struck out five in 3.1 innings while freshman Nathan Smithburg (Fairfield, IA/Fairfield) struck out five in 2.2 innings.

Indian Hills is back in action this weekend with a four-game series against Iowa Lakes Community College, set to open up at 1:00 PM Saturday. The first three games of the series will count towards ICCAC records.