Future-Focused Leadership: Jamie Jacobs Joins Oskaloosa as Activities Director

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Oskaloosa Schools is thrilled to announce Jamie Jacobs as the next Activities Director for Oskaloosa Schools, pending board approval. She brings a bold vision and a passion for student success both on and off the field. Jacobs is set to elevate Oskaloosa’s activities programs to new heights as an advocate for success in all activities. She will begin on July 1, 2025.

Jacobs is currently the Elementary Principal at Oelwein Community School District. Prior to this, she also served as the Assistant Principal and Activities director of the high school in Oelwein. Jacobs taught 6th to 8th grade band at George Washington Carver Academy in Waterloo and would assist at East High School. She coached four sports in Waterloo, including volleyball, cheerleading, track and field, and softball. Jacobs started her teaching career in Wapsie Valley, teaching 5th – 12th grade band.

Jacobs said the enthusiasm surrounding Oskaloosa’s activities program stood out immediately. “What I am most excited about in accepting the activities role for Oskaloosa is the passion, the energy, and the desire for growth that I felt from the coaches, the sponsors, directors, students, community members—everybody came out to be a part of this interview process,” Jacobs said. “The excitement was there for what potential there is in the district. I’m honored and ready to be a part of that.”

Jacobs said building relationships will be her top priority. “My goal is to establish strong connections with all stakeholders for our activities programs and really embrace the vision culture that Oskaloosa has set up,” she said. “I want to share that with others and make sure everyone feels connected and invested in what we’re building.”

“We’re excited for the future of Oskaloosa activities with Jamie Jacobs leading the way,” said Oskaloosa High School Principal Jeff Kirby. “Her passion and commitment to building a culture of teamwork and school pride—across academics, arts, and athletics—will strengthen opportunities for all students. She understands the importance of uniting our community behind a shared vision.”

Jacobs earned her bachelor’s degree in music education with a minor in religion from Wartburg College in 2016. She went on to complete a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in 2018. Currently, she is pursuing advanced studies toward a superintendent certification, further expanding her leadership expertise in education.

Outside of education, Jacobs is deeply involved in her community. Jacobs plans to move to Oskaloosa this summer. She serves as a volunteer firefighter in Oelwein. She contributes to several local organizations, including the Plentiful Pantry Board, the United Way Board, and the MacDowell Club, where she chairs the scholarship committee. An outdoor enthusiast, she enjoys camping and hiking in her free time. At home, she shares her love of animals with her two Siamese cats, Humphrey and Delilah, and her red standard poodle, Cleo.

Jacobs is eager to get started and embrace her new role. “I am excited to be ALL IN on being part of the Oskaloosa school district and community!”