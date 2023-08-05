Fareway Round Up For Variety Raises More Than $171,000 For Children In Need

Fareway Stores, Inc. partnered with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct the seventh annual Round Up at the register in July at all 138 store locations, raising a total of $171,450.14 for Variety – the Children’s Charity.

“We want to thank our generous customers for their heartfelt donations to Variety-the Children’s Charity,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We have proudly partnered with Variety for more than 35 years and are committed to helping kids who are at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs across our footprint.”

Customers had the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund Variety’s mission. Dollars raised through the round up will stay in the state in which they were raised, and will help create opportunities for children to fully share in the experiences of life.

The top five fundraising stores will now have the opportunity to host a specialized bike giveaway to a child in their community:

1. 077-Norwalk

2. 137-Polk City

3. 705-Clear Lake

4. 073-Council Bluffs

5. 025-Clinton

“We sincerely appreciate the fundraising efforts of Fareway and Fareway customers,” said Sheri McMichael, State of Iowa Executive Director of Variety. “These funds will allow us to continue our efforts to help children who are at-risk, under privileged, critically ill or living with special needs.”