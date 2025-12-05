Family Displaced After Gas Line Fire; Multiple Agencies Respond on Elba Avenue

A Mahaska County family is starting over after a gas line accident led to a serious house fire on Elba Avenue late in the afternoon on November 30, 2025. The Bussey Fire Department says the fire began while a man was working on a gas line inside the home.

Bailey and Austin and their four children had moved into the home earlier this summer. The house is now considered a total loss. Bailey and the children were not physically hurt, but Austin suffered serious burns to his face and hands and was taken to the burn unit in Iowa City. He is expected to stay there for at least a week while he recovers.

According to a press release from the Bussey Fire Department, the call came in at 4:43 p.m. for a residential structure fire with injuries on Elba Avenue in Mahaska County. While Bussey firefighters were still on their way to the station, they requested mutual aid from Indiana Township Fire Department and Eddyville Fire Department for extra water tankers and manpower. Mahaska Health Partnership was also requested for an ambulance.

Bussey Fire responded with an engine, a tanker, and an ambulance. Indiana Township Fire responded with an engine, a tanker, and a rescue truck. Eddyville Fire responded with an engine and a tanker, and Mahaska Health Partnership responded with an ambulance.

When crews arrived, they found a single-story home with smoke coming from all four sides. Firefighters were met in the driveway by a burn victim and several other people who were having trouble from smoke inhalation. It was confirmed that everyone had made it out of the house. Bussey Rescue and Mahaska Health Partnership transported multiple victims to the hospital.

Fire crews went inside to attack the fire and found it was in the basement. The press release states the fire was being fueled by LP gas that had already ignited before fire crews arrived. All utilities to the home were shut off, and more help was requested from the Oskaloosa Fire Department for extra manpower. Oskaloosa responded with an engine and a rescue truck.

While crews were fighting the basement fire, the flames moved up through the floor into the first level of the house and then into the attic. Firefighters battled the fire for about three hours. Because firefighters used a large amount of breathing air from their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), Melcher-Dallas Fire was requested to bring their mobile fill station to refill air bottles on scene.

During overhaul, when crews were checking for hidden fire and cleaning up hot spots, one firefighter suffered a minor, non-life-threatening injury.

The fire was contained to one end of the basement and one end of the first floor of the home. However, the rest of the house and the attached garage suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Agencies assisting at the scene included: Bussey Fire Department, Indiana Township Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Melcher-Dallas Fire Department, Mahaska Health Partnership, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, Mahaska County Dispatch, Mahaska County Rural Water, and Mahaska County Secondary Roads Department.

Friends and family say Austin and Bailey are very grateful for everyone who has already helped by sharing their story, donating money, clothing, toys, and keeping them in their thoughts and prayers. The family has now found a place to rent that will work for them for the time being.

The children currently have enough clothing in their present sizes, but the family is still accepting clothing for future sizes and shoes, as well as clothing for Austin and Bailey and furniture to help furnish their new place.

You can help by donating to the GoFundMe page HERE.

Current needs include:

– Future clothing sizes for the children beyond:

• Girls: 0–6 months and 4–6

• Boys: 4T–5T

– Shoes for the children:

• Girls’ shoes: sizes 11c, 12, and 1

• Boys’ shoes: size 10c

– Clothing and shoes for the parents:

• Austin: large shirts and sweatshirts, 30×32 jeans, size 10 shoes

• Bailey: large shirts and sweatshirts, large pants, size 8 shoes

The family is also trying to furnish their rental home. They currently have:

– A bassinet

– One queen bed

– One full bed

– One twin bed

They still need:

– One additional full bed

– Couches or chairs

– A table and chairs

Community members who have furniture or other large items to donate are asked to contact the person helping coordinate donations for the family. Donation options are also available so people can give money directly to Bailey and Austin, allowing them to purchase what they need as new needs arise.

As winter weather and the Christmas season approach, friends and neighbors are asking the public to continue to support this family with financial gifts, donated items, and ongoing prayers as they recover from the fire and work to rebuild their lives.