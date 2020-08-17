Face Coverings Required At Oskaloosa Schools

by the Oskaloosa Community School District

The Oskaloosa School District will be requiring all staff, students, and visitors to wear a face covering in the buildings, on school property, and on school transportation. Face coverings (nose and mouth) will be required for all students and staff when physical distancing can not be maintained. Students will be taught when it is appropriate to wear a face covering and when they can safely remove them. One face mask will be provided to each student and staff member. The student/staff will be responsible for providing additional face coverings and for daily cleaning of face coverings. All staff will be issued a face shield. Masks will be required on school transportation when more than 13 students are on the bus.

The Oskaloosa School District is joining the Little Hawkeye Conference and requiring face coverings for all fall activities for fans and visitors. Please plan to bring your face covering to all Oskaloosa events this fall. High School events will be available on the Indians Network for those who prefer to watch the events online.

Thank you for your cooperation and support of our students, staff, and athletes!