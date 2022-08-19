Experience, leadership guiding Central women’s soccer squad

PELLA — Seven returning starters and 17 returning letterwinners provide an abundance of experience for the Central College women’s soccer team entering the 2022 season.

Talent and experience are in ample supply for coach Mike Kobylinski as he enters his 12th season at the helm of the Dutch women’s soccer program. Central started last season 7-2-1 before a string of injuries slowed the team in the second half of the season, finishing sixth in the league table. Central has qualified for nine of the last 10 league tournaments.

“We’ve got some great returners and leaders,” Kobylinski said. “They’ll help mold the young players and show them what we’re about here in this program. They have worked hard in the offseason and we’re excited to see what they can do.”

A stretch of nine non-conference games to open the season includes a trip to Michigan and Indiana on the opening weekend. The always daunting American Rivers Conference schedule sends the Dutch to Loras College and Wartburg College, the top two teams in the league’s preseason poll.

“It’s another tough schedule,” Kobylinski said. “You want to be able to play the best and I think we’re doing that with a tough non-conference schedule and I think our league is one of the best in the country.”

Goalkeepers

Three-year varsity letter earner Sheila Horstmann (West Des Moines, Valley HS) brings in the only varsity experience between the pipes. She appeared in four matches in 2021, including the second half of a 1-0 shutout against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the eventual champions of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“That was one of our best wins last year,” Kobylinski said. “She saved a breakaway to preserve the win. She’s a team-first player and we appreciate that in our program.”

Defenders

Three-year starter and team captain Alyssa Knuth (senior, Benton Harbor, Mich., St. Joseph HS) is back to lead the backline once again on the right side. Kaitlyn Isom (Phoenix, Ariz., Horizon Honors Academy) is a two-year starter who split time as a defender and midfielder in 2021 but is set to focus on the back row.

“Alyssa had a great junior season and was one of our most consistent marking backs and hardest workers,” Kobylinski said. “We’re hoping for big things out of Kaitlyn. She was very solid for us last year and not only was timely in her defense but also scored some nice goals, as well.

“We definitely feel like we have a good leadership in the back.”

Sophomore Sydney Tu (West Des Moines, Valley HS) played 778 minutes as a freshman, making six starts.

“Sydney got a lot of valuable game experience last fall and performed well,” Kobylinski said.

Emma Garrett (sophomore, Mason City) and a handful of newcomers provide the depth in defense.

Midfielders

A team captain as a junior, Bridget Lynch (senior, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy) had the end of her junior season wiped away due to an injury. She’s on the brink of a full return and offers a steadying presence as a defensive midfielder.

“Bridget is one of the most cerebral players I have ever coached,” Kobylinski said. “She is excited to be back and we are excited to have her back. She is a solid presence on and off the pitch.”

Just 20 games into her Central career, Abby Frey (junior, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) has eight goals and six assists. Three of her tallies were game-winning strikes. Coming off an injury-plagued sophomore season, Frey will patrol the center of the field.

“We think Abby can do some great things for us in that spot,” Kobylinski said. “She is one of the best strikers of the ball we have and we are also excited to see her possess in the middle of the pitch.”

Sarah Piazza (sophomore, San Jose, Calif., Willow Glen HS) is another option in the middle.

“She really came on strong last spring and is a crafty player” Kobylinski said.

On the outside, Paige Cahill (junior, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) and Rachel Daniels (senior, Geneseo, Ill.) will try and take advantage of their athleticism. Daniels is also a team captain.

“They are two of the fastest and fittest wingers in the league,” Kobylinski said. “They can run for days and have both scored nice goals in their collegiate career. They can cause havoc and are hungry to do so.”

Abby Sutberry (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., St. Michael HS) and Jadyn Jacobs (sophomore, Washington, Ill.) are viable candidates on the outside as well.

“Abby is coming off an injury but she is still a capable scorer,” Kobylinski said. “We’re hoping to get Jadyn good minutes as well. She is very fast and technical on the flank and can get behind the defense.”

Forwards

An eight-goal freshman campaign by Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) was highlighted by being named the American Rivers Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on September 13, 2021.

“Grace is a very talented and capable goal scorer,” Kobylinski said. “She draws a lot of the attention from the opposition. We are excited to see her compete and I know she is ready to get after it.”

Classmate Amber Santana (sophomore, Indio, Calif., Shadow Hills HS) had a pair of goals herself and should see an increased role in 2022.

“I’m excited about Amber,” Kobylinski said. ‘We’re going to look for her to play a little more forward this year. She combines well with Grace and has a high soccer IQ.”

Hailey Hunter (junior, Rockford, Ill., East HS) is also in line to play at forward.

“We’re looking for her up top to get some goals and work hard like she always does,” Kobylinski said.

Lily Bardwell (sophomore, Waukee, Van Meter HS) and Emmy Drake (junior, Wilton) are also returning letterwinners who could figure in at forward or midfield.

Freshmen

An eight-member freshman lass bolsters the Dutch lineup.

“We’ve got some goal scorers in this freshman class as well as solid defenders and holding midfielders,” Kobylinski said. “They are a talented group across the board. We were able to identify a lot of talent in this class from not only Iowa but also Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. I know they are eager to perform and contribute to this program.”

Coaching staff

Izzy Schmitt is the new full-time assistant coach, joining Central after a stint working with the University of Illinois women’s team. She also was a high school head coach in Illinois.

“We are excited about having her join us,” Kobylinski said. “She has good experience and as a former attacker in her playing days, I’m excited to see her work in the final third.”

Jeff Diehl and Russ Goodman are back on the sideline as well.

“Jeff helps guide our defensive shape and Russ does a great job with our goalkeepers,” Kobylinski said. “I’m excited to have them back. We only conceded 16 goals last years and had eight shutouts. They were both a big part of that.”

Central opens the season at home Thursday, September 1 against Augustana College (Ill.) at 4:30 p.m.