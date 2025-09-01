Edgewood Tops Grinnell 1–0

GRINNELL, Iowa — August 30, 2025

Edgewood defeated Grinnell College 1–0 in women’s soccer at Grinnell.

The game’s only goal came in the 13th minute when Rylee Brotz scored unassisted for Edgewood.

Edgewood outshot Grinnell 9–3, including a 7–2 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles also held a 5–3 edge in corner kicks. Possession favored Edgewood at 57 percent to Grinnell’s 43 percent.

Grinnell goalkeeper Grayson Allison played the full 90 minutes and made six saves. Edgewood split time between Madeline Brown and Emma Swenson, combining for two saves.

Grinnell committed six fouls compared to four for Edgewood. Offsides were called twice against Edgewood, while Grinnell was not flagged. No yellow or red cards were issued.

The match lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes and drew an attendance of 70. Officials were Ben Lloyd, Hidajet Tica, and Aaron Valley.

Edgewood moved to 1–1, while Grinnell fell to 0–1.