EBF Volley Claims Two Early Season Wins

by Gladys Genskow

EBF @ Fairfild Tri Aug. 25, 2022

EBF vs. Albia

25-20

25-16

EBF vs. Fairfield

25-9

25-18

STATS

Molly Shafer: 45/52 Attacks 22 Kills, 19/22 Serving, 3 Aces, 8 Digs, 4 Blocks

Kate Shafer: 7/7 Attacks, 4 Kills, 37 Assists, 12/14 Serving, 1 Ace, 7 Digs, 6 Blocks

Whitney Klyn: 21/23 Attacks, 9 Kills, 1 Assist, 20/24 Serving, 6 Aces, 17 Digs, 2 Blocks

Aliya Wagamon:9/11 Attacks, 6 Kills, 3 Blocks

Cooper Champoux:6/6 Attacks, 4 Kills, 16/18 Serving, 2 Aces, 7 Digs, 2 Blocks

Kaylee Helm: 7/8 Serving, 1 Ace, 7 Digs

Cassidy Long: 10/13 Serving, 1 Ace

Lacey Taylor3/3 Attacks, 4 Blocks

COMMENTS

Great start to the season. We started off with Albia really nervous. We made many serving errors due to that mindset. The Fairfield match we were more relaxed and took care of the ball the 1st set, but was not as intense the 2nd set and the score reflected that. Improvements in communication and defensive positioning is a key focus for practices this upcoming week. This gave us a good indicator of what is weak in our game and we will have to work hard to get better. Overall all the girls were excited to finally get these first few matches under their belts and look forward to making those improvements for success. We are at West Branch on Saturday and will get a true test of how competitive we can play.