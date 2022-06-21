Dutch men take on road-heavy soccer schedule

PELLA—Three games in Minnesota and two trips to Dubuque are just five of the nine road games this season for the Central College men’s soccer team.

The Dutch are on the road nine of the 16 games on its regular season schedule. Central is coming off a 4-10-1 season and are just a few years removed from a 2019 trip to the NCAA Division III Championships after winning an American Rivers Conference title.

The Dutch open the season with a home match against Westminster College (Mo.) on Thursday, September 1. The Dutch are on the road for three games and 16 days before a home match against Viterbo University (Wis.) on September 17. Central hosts the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on September 24 in its final non-conference home game.

Central spends Labor Day weekend in Minnesota playing Augsburg University on September 3 and St. Olaf College on September 5. The Dutch go back to Carleton University (Minn.) in Northfield on September 21. A pair of in-state non-conference road matches sends Central to Grinnell College (September 10) and Cornell College (September 28)

The Dutch host their first conference opponent on October 8 against Coe College. Simpson College comes to Pella on October 11 before Central ends the regular season at home against Luther College (October 22) and Nebraska Wesleyan University (October 25)

Central will travel to the University of Dubuque (October 1), Wartburg College (October 5), Loras College (October 15) and Buena Vista University (October 19) during the conference season.

2022 Central College men’s soccer schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Sept. 1 Westminster (Mo.) Pella 2 p.m.

Sept. 3 Augsburg (Minn.) Minneapolis, Minn. 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 St. Olaf (Minn.) Northfield, Minn. 1 p.m.

Sept. 10 Grinnell Grinnell 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Viterbo (Wis.) Pella 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Carleton (Minn.) Northfield, Minn. TBD

Sept. 24 Wis.-Platteville Pella 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Cornell Mount Vernon 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 *Dubuque Dubuque 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 *Wartburg Waverly 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 *Coe Pella Noon

Oct. 11 *Simpson Pella 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 *Loras Dubuque TBD

Oct. 19 *Buena Vista Storm Lake TBD

Oct. 22 *Luther Pella 3 p.m.

Oct. 25 *Nebraska Wesleyan Pella Noon

Oct. 29 A-R-C first round TBD TBD

Nov. 2 A-R-C semifinal TBD TBD

Nov. 5 A-R-C final TBD TBD

*American Rivers match