Drive-Thru Highlights the Serenade in 2020

by Justin Burtis

Oskaloosa — The 2020 edition of Sweet Corn Serenade was different from other years, but that did not stop the corn from being thrown on the grill.

Despite a couple of heavy rain spells in the late afternoon, about 20 vendors set up their wares and the corn, creating a pleasant aroma around the town square.

Popcorn and corn straight off the cob were on the menu while other tasty treats dotted the booths around the bandstand. The rain did get a couple of items wet at the vendor tables, but most had awnings up that allowed them to stay dry.

The most significant change to the event was the drive-thru portion of the food stations. Vehicles lined up by South 1st Street in front of the fire station and made their way through the various stations. The format provided a way for the town to get the food they are used to while avoiding lines that are being discouraged by health officials.

Luckily, this seemed to work smoothly and did not create a ton of traffic on Market Street.

The Chamber had also been taking orders ahead of time. Those that paid ahead of time with a credit card got through the line faster. No matter how they paid, cars drove on down throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

KIIC Thunder Country 96.7 provided the sounds and music before the Marshall County Hangmen came out at 5:30 to perform a set. That led up to the live music of Brittany Sword, who provided the jams in the Alley as it filled up for Thankful Thursday sponsored by Oskaloosa News.