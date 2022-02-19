Donna Slagter

Donna Slagter

December 19, 1949 – February 18, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 72

Donna Slagter, 72, of Oskaloosa passed Friday, February 18, 2022, at the MHP Hospital Emergency Room. She will be deeply missed by her husband Irvin Slagter of 49 years who was a wonderful caretaker during her illness and the love of her life.

Donna was born December 19, 1949, in Oskaloosa, Iowa and was the daughter of Keith and Hattie Chambers Shaw.

Donna graduated from Oskaloosa High School.

Throughout her life Donna was a hard worker. Donna was employed at the Oskaloosa Motel, the Oskaloosa Produce, Pierson Seed Producers, and Pioneer Seed sorting corn. Her love of flowers then took her to Holub’s Greenhouse in Oskaloosa where she worked for many years. In 1996 a large hailstorm hit Oskaloosa and the surrounding area. She and Irv shingled many houses in addition to both working full-time. She was not afraid of heights or hard work, and she would climb on the roof with Irv and keep shingles in front of Irv. She was the best roofing help in the area.

Donna loved flowers and tending to her garden and collecting depression glass. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Her family includes her husband Irvin Slagter of Oskaloosa; two sons, Nick Slagter of Eddyville and Mark (& Tami) Van Wyk; three grandchildren: Dylan Van Wyk, Trey Van Wyk, and Braxton Slagter, all of Oskaloosa; her siblings: Dale Shaw of Oskaloosa, Gloria (& Alvin) Renaud of Oskaloosa, and Barbara (& Fred) Shimon of North Liberty; a niece, Tami Bringman; a great nephew, Tyler Bringman; and a great great niece, Autumn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family present will be Monday February 21, 2022, from 12 noon until service time at 2.

Memorials may be made to the Good News Chapel.

