November 16, 1929 – August 21, 2020

Rose Hill, Iowa | Age 90

Dolores Goodman, age 90, formerly of Rose Hill, Iowa, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, Iowa. She was born November 16, 1929 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ella (McFall) LaForce.

Dolores attended the Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1948.

On November 24, 1948 she was united in marriage to William Goodman in Oskaloosa, Iowa. To this union 3 children were born, Cheryl, Steven and Ronald. William passed away in September of 2017.

Dolores worked for a short time in the business office at the old Mercy Hospital in Oskaloosa and later took an office job at the telephone company in Oskaloosa. After she and Bill got married, she was a full-time farmers wife and homemaker. She helped Bill with his farm work and even worked with him in the fields.

Dolores was an avid reader. After she lost her eyesight, she checked out over 1,779 audio books from the Iowa Department of the Blind Library. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, cooking, listening to the Chicago Cubs and Iowa State Cyclones and enjoyed helping Bill organize and keep score at his horseshoe tournaments. Dolores was the family secretary and always kept her family connected. Above all else, she delighted in spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (& David) Staley of Bloomfield, Steven (& Karen) Goodman of Rose Hill and Ronald Goodman of Rose Hill; 6 grandchildren: James, Shawn, April, Wendy, Jeff and Justin; numerous great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Goodman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Goodman; her brothers: Floyd, James, Rex and Harold LaForce; and her sisters: Edith Cline, Wilma McKim, Mabel Ver Ploeg, Vera Durham and Arlene Thacher.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Wymore Cemetery near Rose Hill with the Pastor Mike Sinnett officiating.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The graveside service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

A procession will form at the Bates Funeral Chapel at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday for those wishing to go to the ceremony.

As was Dolores’s wish, there is no visitation planned.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Iowa Department for the Blind, 524 4th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309-2364.

