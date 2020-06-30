Deadline Ending On July 25th For Property Tax And Motor Vehicle Renewals

by Mahaska County Treasurer Connie Van Polen

Starting on Monday, June 1, 2020 the Mahaska County Treasurer’s Office, opened to the public by appointment for Motor Vehicle (641)673-4618 and Drivers License (641)673-9521. Currently the tax department (641)673-5482, is accepting 1 customer at the counter at a time. Please keep in mind that there are still some restrictions based on the Governor’s proclamation as well as the public health guidelines.

Customers with appointments will be seen at their designated time. All customers will continue to be asked screening questions and only 1 person per transaction will be allowed in the office in order to maintain the 6 foot social distancing requirements. We will also continue our practice of sanitizing between every customer. We have installed Plexiglas at the counter. We are currently asking that only customers with title transfers, plate exchanges and driver’s license transactions come into the office or schedule an appointment as other transactions can be handled by mail, or drop box. Vehicle registrations and property tax may be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by mail or by drop box. To download Motor Vehicle forms you may go to www.iowadot.gov. We also have some Motor Vehicle forms available near the drop box, just inside of the courthouse.

Currently all deadline extensions per the governors most recent proclamations for property tax payments, motor vehicle renewals and title transfers along with driver’s license renewals are set to expire on July 25, 2020. We encourage you to get your property tax paid if delinquent, as well as vehicle renewals, title transfers, and to keep your drivers license current. The Governor stated in the last proclamation for Iowans not to expect any further extensions. With that being said we are prioritizing those customers who have expired transactions during this time frame to help them avoid any penalties or violations. If you purchased a vehicle or moved into Iowa from February 13 – July 25, 2020 contact the Motor Vehicle department at 641-673-4618 to schedule your appointment to apply for title and registration. We encourage you to make your appointment as soon as you can to complete the title work. If you have vehicle registrations that expired on January 31, Feb 29, March 31, April 30, May 31, June 30, July 31 you need to pay your registration fees prior to August 31, 2020. If your vehicle registration is not current, we encourage you to get it paid and updated as soon as you can. Please pay online at www.iowatreasurers.org, in the drop box located at the courthouse, or by mail to: Mahaska County Treasurer 106 S. 1st Street, Oskaloosa IA 52577. If your registration renewal is not correct or incomplete, please contact the motor vehicle department for the correct amount due. Please verify your mailing address and include your phone number.

Van Polen states “We will continue to take appointments for title transfers and driver’s license issuance, to monitor the foot traffic, and help keep the public and our staff safe and healthy.

We are offering Driver License issuance, Iowa identification card issuance, and handicap placard issuance services at the time. Knowledge testing is limited, and no drives are being offered at this time. Please contact 641-673-9521 to schedule an appointment.

The State IDOT has a terrific website that can help customers with certain driver’s license transactions that may save you time–please check out this website: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector . Please use this link to renew your drivers license ONLINE if you are eligible. You may also use this link to make a drivers license appointment or schedule a drive at state driver license service center locations across Iowa. The nearest state DOT driver license station is located at 2849 North Court Ave, Ste B, Ottumwa IA. You may schedule an appointment online at the Ottumwa location by visiting their website at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/driverslicense/dlsites/ottumwa or use the service selector above to schedule an appointment at any state DOT driver license station. If you are unable to schedule your appointment online, please contact 515-244-8725 to schedule an appointment at a state DOT driver license station, or for general driver license information.

You may also contact www.iowadot.gov, then search MyMVD for additional online services.

Van Polen also states “At this time you will need to continue to pay your property taxes and motor vehicle renewals online at www.iowatreasurers.org or through the mail or place them in the drop box. If you are paying with an echeck you will need a receipt number for tax (located on your statement), or a pin number (located on your renewal notice) for motor vehicle. if you do not have the number please call the office and we will be glad to assist. I really appreciate everyone’s understanding and willingness to use alternate payment options to help alleviate the long lines and follow the health guidelines put into place.

“I would like to take this time to say THANK YOU to all the residents of Mahaska County for your thoughtfulness, understanding and cooperation as we learned to navigate these uncertain times. Your acceptance and willingness to try new options of transacting business has been greatly appreciated. My staff and I have been working hard to assist you in any way possible and I also want to thank them for everything they did by going above and beyond to make things work for you. I ask that you continue to be patient with us as we work through this.

If you have questions, call the treasurer’s office at 641-673-5482 or email the treasurer at treasurer@mahaskacounty.org.