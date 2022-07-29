Danny Krusemark

March 24, 1950 – July 28, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 72

Danny L. Krusemark, 72, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. He was born on March 24, 1950, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Harold William and Leatrice Rebecca (Pearson) Krusemark.

Danny attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1968. He then furthered his education at William Penn University. Danny was very athletic and grew up playing baseball on several different teams. During his high school years, he was active in basketball and while attending William Penn University he played basketball and ran track.

In October of 1996, he was united in marriage to Jill Brunt in Oskaloosa.

Danny worked for a meat packing company for a year before taking a job at Clow Valve Co. in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He remained working there until retiring in 2012 after 42 years.

Danny had several hobbies and other jobs that kept him busy such as farming, driving a bus, cutting and selling wood, roofing and, for a time, he was mayor of Rose Hill.

Danny enjoyed racing, whether it was figure 8 cars, stock cars or working as the flag official. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and enjoying a few beers with family and friends.

His family includes his wife, Jill Krusemark; his children: Matthew (& Kelli) Krusemark, Angela (& Tom) Grubb, James (& Danielle) Krusemark and Rosalie Krusemark; his grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (& Lynn) Leazer and Karen Six; and brother-in-law, Dan Kauffman.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; a sister, Vickie Kauffman and a brother-in-law, Paul Six.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, starting at 12:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with the family present from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening to greet relatives and guests. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

As was his wish, Danny’s body will be cremated following visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

