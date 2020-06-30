Crystal Heights Says No New COVID-19 Cases Since June 10th

A Crystal Heights Care Center Press Release

To the members of our community:

First and foremost, the staff at Crystal Heights would like to thank everybody for the positive thoughts, prayers, and support we have received since our first statement on May 19th.We regret to inform you that there were a total of 15 COVID-19 positive resident deaths. We are happy to report that 45 residents, and all 18 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, and that there have been no new cases since June 10th. While we welcome this stage, we continue to be vigilant with our infection control practices, isolation protocols, and appropriate PPE usage throughout our facility.

Moving forward, the state of Iowa is implementing a phased approach to safely reopening longterm care facilities to visitation. The purpose of this phased approach is to provide as safe a pathway as possible to resident and family visits. There will be three phases for transitioning to reopening for visitation based on a facility’s current COVID-19 status. At Crystal Heights Care Center, we are currently at Phase ONE in the state’s reopening plan.

This means that:

The following types of visits are allowed effective immediately:

 Compassionate care visits to include end of life situations. Such visitors will be required to be screened upon entry according to CDC guidelines and will be provided with and asked to wear full personal protection equipment (facial mask, eye protection, gown, and gloves).

The following types of visits still are NOT allowed to protect the safety of residents:

 All visitors that do not meet the compassionate care criteria.

We will continue to keep you informed as we work through this phased reopening, and we will let you know each time we reach a new phase in the process and the visitation options available at each phase.