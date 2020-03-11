Congressman Loebsack Offers Latest COVID-19 Information

Dear Friend,

With the announcement of Iowans testing positive for the COVID-19 illness, or Coronavirus, I know folks are following this story closely, so I want to make sure you have the latest information in one place. I have included some general information to help stop the spread of this illness, along with a list of websites that contains the most up to date information on COVID-19 prevention, symptoms and travel updates. If you need any additional assistance, please do not hesitate to contact my office.

CDC Guidance to Preventing the Spread of COVID-19
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, an mouth.
– Stay at home when you are sick.
– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
– Face-masks should only be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19.
– Wash you hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
– If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Symptoms of COVID-19
According to the CDC, symptoms include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath

Travel Updates
The CDC provides “travel notices” for countries who have been affected by COVID-19. They have an updated list on their site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Additional Resources
– Iowa Dept. of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus; or you can call a 24/7 hotline for information by dialing 2-1-1
– Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html
– Symptoms: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID19-symptoms.pdf
– Travel Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Posted by on Mar 11 2020. Filed under National News, State News, World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News