Cleaver Promoted to Associate AD, Stepping Down from Women’s Volleyball Program

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the promotion of Aleesha Cleaver to Associate Athletic Director.

In taking on her new role, Cleaver will step down as Head Women’s Volleyball Coach. During her four-year tenure at the helm, she led the Statesmen to a 66-55 record, including three winning campaigns. Cleaver guided 13 players to all-Heart of America Athletic Conference laurels, while 32 individuals received NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition prior to this year (17 Heart Scholar-Athletes as well).

“Aleesha has taken on several different roles since she started as our head women’s volleyball coach, and has proven to be an effective administrator,” Rule said. “In our efforts to continue to evolve as a department and deliver an exceptional student-athlete experience, having someone with that mindset full-time was a vital investment. She possesses many strengths that will help our team be more efficient and effective in our delivery of an uncommon student experience.”

“With Aleesha transitioning into this important role, we are going to be able to elevate our implementation of steps to help us continue to make progress in our goal of being one of the best athletic departments in small-college athletics,” Rule added. “We have a ton of momentum now and we want to build on it. We are excited to get to work.”

Cleaver will take on a variety of responsibilities and duties. She will be the Senior Women’s Administrator and the NAIA Champions of Character liaison, while also overseeing internal operations. She will take on some sport oversight and game-day administration, and will conduct additional department reporting.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to transition into a new role of Associate Athletic Director,” Cleaver said. “It is a bittersweet feeling stepping away from the sidelines and from the amazing student-athletes in the women’s volleyball program, but I am confident these young women, along with our new head coach, will keep the momentum going forward.”

“I look forward to working alongside Nik Rule and our entire athletic department to continue to elevate our student-athlete experience here at William Penn,” Cleaver added.

The announcement of a new head women’s volleyball coach will be coming in the near future.