Chorowicz joins Central football staff

PELLA—Michael Chorowicz (HOAR-oh-witz) is the new assistant coach for receivers on the Central College football team.

Chorowicz spent the past season as an assistant receivers coach at Liberty University (Va.) after a year as a student assistant. A Sheboygan, Wisconsin native, he played wide receiver at Liberty before graduating in 2019 with a 4.0 grade point average. He added a master’s degree in sport management in 2020 and a master’s in business administration degree in 2023.

“Michael brings a lot of energy and knowledge to the position,” coach Jeff McMartin said. “He’s worked his way up the ranks. He went to Liberty as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and then stayed as a graduate assistant and completed his masters there. He was a part of some really good teams. He understands what it takes to win and to do it the right way. That’s what we’re excited about.”

Chorowicz begins his new job at Central Monday. He’ll work with one of the NCAA Division III’s most high-powered pass attacks. The Dutch were second nationally in passing offense last fall with 340.6 passing yards per game after finishing first in 2021 with a school-record 394.5 passing yards.

Central has won a record 32 conference championships and made 22 NCAA Division III playoff appearances. The Dutch have not had a losing season since 1960 and have the fourth-winningest NCAA football program since 1975 (378-98-1).