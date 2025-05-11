Charlie Comfort Announces Resignation from Oskaloosa City Council

Oskaloosa City Council member Charlie Comfort formally announced his resignation during the May 6, 2025, council meeting, stating that he and his family are moving to a new home outside the city limits. His resignation will take effect on May 14, 2025, bringing his term on the council to a close after more than three years of service.

Comfort was elected in the fall of 2021 and began his term in January 2022. A lifelong resident of Oskaloosa, Comfort brought deep ties to the community and a long history of civic involvement to his role on the council. He is also currently serving as President of the Oskaloosa School Board.

His decision to run for office stemmed from an early interest in local government. He first attended a city council meeting as an eighth grader in 2007 and continued to follow city and school board meetings throughout high school. That early exposure instilled a lasting commitment to community leadership, which led to multiple roles on boards and commissions over the years, including the Oskaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Airport Commission, and Board of Adjustment. He also previously participated in the Oskaloosa Optimist Club.

Comfort holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Buena Vista University and recently completed his Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Upper Iowa University in October 2024.

During Monday’s meeting, Comfort reflected on his time in office, saying, “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Oskaloosa for the last seven and a half years,” referencing his combined service across school and city governance. “This job has made me a better person,” he added, noting how the role helped him grow in leadership and public service.

Comfort worked with city leadership to ensure a smooth transition and encouraged residents to stay involved in shaping Oskaloosa’s future. No action was taken at the meeting regarding how the vacancy will be filled. The council is expected to decide whether to appoint a replacement or call for a special election in the coming weeks.