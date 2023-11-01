Central’s Van Gorp gains preseason men’s basketball honor

PELLA—Central College men’s basketball center Josh Van Gorp (senior, Pella) has received preseason all-America honors from D3hoops.com.

The D3hoops.com preseason list included five teams and tabbed Van Gorp for the fifth team. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-10 post, was the first player in program history to receive National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America distinction last spring. He was a third-team pick.

. The American Rivers MVP last season, Van Gorp helped carry Central to its 18th conference title after being picked to finish last. The Dutch posted an 18-7 overall mark. Van Gorp averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Van Gorp was the only conference player named to the preseason honor squad.

Central opens the 2023-24 campaign Nov. 11 against Concordia (Wis.) at Dubuque.

Posted by on Oct 31 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News