Central’s Van Gorp gains preseason men’s basketball honor

PELLA—Central College men’s basketball center Josh Van Gorp (senior, Pella) has received preseason all-America honors from D3hoops.com.

The D3hoops.com preseason list included five teams and tabbed Van Gorp for the fifth team. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-10 post, was the first player in program history to receive National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America distinction last spring. He was a third-team pick.

. The American Rivers MVP last season, Van Gorp helped carry Central to its 18th conference title after being picked to finish last. The Dutch posted an 18-7 overall mark. Van Gorp averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Van Gorp was the only conference player named to the preseason honor squad.

Central opens the 2023-24 campaign Nov. 11 against Concordia (Wis.) at Dubuque.