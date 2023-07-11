Central’s Lunning is NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

PELLA—Women’s golfer and triathlete Thea Lunning (Mason City) is Central College’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Established in 1991, the award recognizes graduating female athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their college careers.

Lunning graduated with a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average and a biology major. She will begin optometry school at the University of Memphis in the fall.

She recently was named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Team as a third-team selection. After transferring to Central in 2021, Lunning was a two-time American Rivers All-Conference honoree in women’s golf, finishing second in the league tournament at Ames last fall after placing second a year earlier. She helped lead Central to the conference title and a berth in the NCAA Division III Championships at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida May 9-12, where the Dutch tied for 22nd place. Lunning shared the team’s Maurine Timmer Most Valuable Player Award after winning the Newcomer of the Year Award the previous season. She is a two-time American Rivers Academic All-Conference honoree as well as a three-time WGCA All-America Scholar. She is the third golfer ever named as Central’s nominee.

Lunning also competed on the national stage in triathlon, lettering twice. She was a two-time USA Triathlon College Championships participant, placing 28th in Division III in 2021 and 29th this past fall in the competing for the Dutch at Tempe, Arizona Nov. 12.

Nearly 200 Division III student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools for last year’s Woman of the Year Award. Lunning is among two being considered as this year’s American Rivers nominee. After the league’s nomination is submitted, the Woman of the Year selection committee will then pick the top 30 honorees—10 from each division. The top three from each division will be announced in October with the winner announced at the 2024 NCAA Convention in January.

Eight previous Central nominees have advanced to represent the state or the conference at the national level, including the 2019 pick, Dutch softball pitcher Mariah Fritz.

Central College Woman of the Year Award

State winners (1993-2005) or conference winners (since 2006) listed in bold

1993 – Mindi Remsburg, softball

1994 – no award

1995 – Emilie Hanson, women’s basketball

1996 – Anne Snider, volleyball

1997 – Stacey Sonnek, softball

1998 – Aanna Hanson, women’s basketball

1999 – Katie Bandstra, women’s basketball

2000 – Abbie Brown, volleyball/women’s basketball

2001 – Candace Wilson, volleyball

2002 – Angie Nielsen, volleyball

2003 – Libby Hysell, softball

2004 – Raegan Schultz, women’s track and field, volleyball

2005 – Beth Cunningham, women’s cross country, track and field

2006 – Katie Pederson, volleyball, women’s track and field

2007 – Alicia Whisner, volleyball, women’s track and field

2008 – Terri Berger, volleyball

2009 – Alysha Overturf, softball

2010 – Angie Berry, women’s cross country, track and field

2011 – Jill Ziskovsky, women’s track and field

2012 – Sarah Paulson, women’s golf/basketball

2013 – Melony McDermott, women’s track and field/cross country

2014 – Jordan Overland, softball

2015 – Karlee Rock, softball

2016 – Angie Allgood, women’s tennis

2017 – Sydney Lunardi, women’s soccer

2018 – Kate Patton, women’s track and field

2019 – Mariah Fritz, softball

2020 – Emily Opsal, women’s golf

2021 – Sara Tallman, softball

2022 – Krissa Larson, volleyball, women’s track and field

2023 – Thea Lunning, women’s golf, triathlon