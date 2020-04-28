Central’s Hawkins, Knaack talk Kuyper Comeback

PELLA—They had the leading roles in what has already been added to the list of magic moments in Central College athletics history.

Dutch quarterback Blaine Hawkins (junior, Ankeny) and receiver Erik Knaack (junior, Reinbeck, Gladbrook-Reinbeck HS) connected on a dramatic 34-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining in Central’s eventual 38-37 overtime NCAA Division III football playoff victory over the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Nov. 23.

The 24-point second-half comeback at Central’s A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex was swiftly tabbed the Kuyper Comeback and the play was tabbed for the Moment of the Year Award in Sunday night’s digital Dutchies program, staged by Central’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council. Following the program, KRLS Radio Sports Director Trevor Castle, the Voice of the Dutch, tracked down Hawkins and Knaack who spoke from their homes for an inside look at what went into that play that was part of the biggest comeback in school history.

Trailing 31-7 at halftime, the Dutch were still down 31-24 when they took possession with 1:57 remaining on their own 26-yard line. The drive seemingly ended when Hawkins fired an incompletion on 4th-and-13 at the 23, but Wis.-Oshkosh was flagged for defensive holding. Hawkins then got back-to-back completions to receiver Tanner Schminke (junior, Boone) and tight end Ross Norem (senior, Iowa Falls, Iowa Falls/Alden HS) to advance to the Titans’ 34 for a first down, but just 28 seconds were left. With time ticking away, Hawkins looked right, avoided a sack, scrambled to his left and dropped a pass over two defenders into the arms of Knaack who caught it in stride in the corner of the end zone with 15 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Central had the first possession in the extra period and took the lead on a 6-yard Hawkins shuttle pass to Knaack. Wis.-Oshkosh answered with a score but the Dutch prevailed 38-37 as strong safety Jordy Borman deflected a two-point conversion pass in the end zone to end it.

The game-tying play was a social media touchdown as well, generating more than 62,000 impressions on Twitter and more through the Central athletics website and other platforms.

“I think I’ve watched that play 500 times,” Castle admitted. “And every time I watch, a big smile creeps up and some little goose bumps.”

Central advanced to the second round, losing the following Saturday at Wheaton College (Ill.) to complete a memorable 10-2 season. The Dutch won a share of a record 31st conference title and made their 21st NCAA playoff appearance.