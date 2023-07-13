Central’s DeRocher to play for Louisville Slugger Warriors

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA — The starting right fielder for the Central College baseball team, Colton DeRocher (senior, Sioux City, East HS) is set to make his debut with the Louisville Slugger Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team next Saturday, July 22 in Vermont.

The Louisville Slugger Warriors are a public charity organization and the only nationally sponsored amputee baseball team. They are a competitive amputee baseball team that consists of U.S. Military Veterans, Active Duty personnel, wounded warriors and current and former amputee college baseball players.

DeRocher, who has a congenital birth defect on his left hand, has a .373 batting average in two seasons at Central, leading the program with 88 RBI and 16 home runs in that span. His eight home runs in 2023 was second in the American Rivers Conference. He was also top-10 in the league for batting average (.388), doubles (21) and RBI (38).

The Warriors will play a doubleheader against an all-star team from the Green Mountain Baseball League, a post-collegiate league in Vermont. The games will be held at historic Centennial Field in Burlington, which is also home to the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

DeRocher was recruited to the team after facing Michael Cane of Vassar College (N.Y.) on the team’s spring break trip to Florida. Cane, who has a right below knee prosthesis, had previously been on the team and helped DeRocher land a spot. DeRocher was 1-for-2 against Cane, hitting a two-run home run in a 10-8 Central loss.