Central’s Bannister nominated for Good Works Team

PELLA—Central College strong safety Cameron Bannister (5th-year, State Center, West Marshall HS) is among 136 college and university players nominated for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.®

Bannister is among the nominees in a combined category of NCAA FCS, Division II and Division III players as well as NAIA athletes. The team was established in 1992 to recognize extra efforts by college football players who find ways to serve others in need. The final 22-member team is selected, based on exceptional leadership on and off the football field, by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists.

Central has had four players chosen for the elite squad, starting with Marc Poortinga in 1997 followed by Stephen Barnes in 2005, Cory Nikkel in 2011 and Jake Wassenaar in 2015.

Bannister is working at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp on Central’s campus this week for the second time as a huddle leader. He’s also served as a youth group leader at Third Church in Pella, as an adult literacy tutor, as a volunteer annually on Central’s Service Day and for assorted youth activities.

A Central co-captain last year, Bannister is a two-time American Rivers all-conference pick, receiving first-team honors last fall. He was also a third-team selection for the D3football.com All-Region 5 team and received College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. He’s a three-time academic all-conference honoree. He made a team-high five interceptions last season with 39 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.