Central trying to prove itself on the volleyball court

PELLA— Following an injury-riddle season, the Central College volleyball team is looking to make its mark on the American Rivers Conference in 2023.

The Dutch registered a 10-15 mark in 2022, including a 1-7 mark in the American Rivers Conference. Central lost 13 letterwinners from that team, including four-year starting setter Amanda Smith. The league’s coaches picked Central to finish eighth in the preseason poll.

“It’s fair where the other coaches viewed us coming into the season based on what we lost and who is in our conference,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We’re keeping our eyes up and eyes forward. We’re focused on the next step ahead of us.”

Central does return 11 letterwinners, including five of the starters from its final weekend tournament.

“We like the group we have in the gym a lot,” Czipri said. “We think they are working well together and calling each other up to really high standards. We have a lot of work to do, both individually and systematically to find some success. We know we have something to prove, and we are not afraid of the work.”

Setter

Sophomore Avery Rexroat (Macomb, Ill.) brings the most experience back from last season after recording 120 assists in 55 sets played over 20 matches.

“She’s come into preseason with a lot of confidence and discipline,” Czipri said. “We like her leadership and how she is responding to moments of learning.”

Makayla Ribble (sophomore, Iowa City) and Landry Pacha (freshman, Kalona, Mid-Prairie HS) are pushing Rexroat and could dictate Central’s offensive system. Ribble appeared in eight varsity matches in 2022.

“Whether we run a 6-2 or a 5-1 depends on those two,” Czipri said. “They both have a lot of potential and are good athletes. But they both have some things they need to clean up.”

Outside hitter/right-side hitter

Gracie Daniels (senior, Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Gracie Pierson (junior, Lake City, Minn., Lake City HS) are the top attackers returning this fall after finishing second and third in kills last season with 183 and 153, respectively. Both have been taking swings on the outside during fall camp.

“Both of the Gracie’s have different skill sets that they bring,” Czipri said. “It’s a position where we needed some depth and needed to get stronger.”

Leslie Snow (freshman, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) and Paige Sexton (freshman, Sheridan, Illinois, Serena HS) made the varsity roster out of camp and are vying for more time on the court.

“I really like what they are doing,” Czipri said. “Leslie finds ways to manage the ball and is such a good six-rotation player. Paige has found ways to score all preseason and is also a good six-rotation player.”

On the opposite side, Zoe Lutz (junior, Council Bluffs, Lincoln HS) was given the junior varsity team’s Hustle Award in 2022 and is ready for her first crack with the varsity.

“She’s determined to make a role for herself,” Czipri said. “She’s probably one of our better right-side blockers and one of our more consistent attackers.”

Ribble and Pacha could also work as right-side hitters.

“They’ve both got great arms and shot selection,” Czipri said.

Transfer Holly Kwiatkowski (sophomore, Colorado Springs, Colo., Village HS) is working her way into action after missing some early practices while Alexah Mellenberger (junior, New Glarus, Wis.) and Sara Sienkiewicz (sophomore, Plainfield, Ill., Neuqua Valley HS) are reserve team veterans and continue to improve.

Middle hitter

Elyse Johnson (senior, Kirksville, Mo.) and Emma Wagler (junior, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) are both returning starters in the middle for the Dutch. Johnson led the team in blocks last season with 44 but Wagler was close behind with 40. Johnson was also fifth on the team with 91 kills.

“Especially after our scrimmage last week, they’ve really cemented their roles,” Czipri said. “Elyse is such an energetic leader and brings that element to the court. Emma needed to improve offensively and right now she’s swinging the best I’ve seen in her three years.”

Avery Hall (sophomore, Chariton) was an outside hitter as a freshman but made the move to the middle in the spring non-traditional practices and has impressed the coaching staff.

“Offensively, Avery will be able to come in and score points,” Czipri said. “She’s athletic and long but we’ve got to work on her defense a little bit still.”

Freshman Sophia Folkerts (Dike, Dike-New Hartford HS) comes to Central from one of the best high school programs in the state and shows great potential.

“We just need to get her caught up on the speed of the game,” Czipri said. ‘She’s a really good athlete and very coachable.”

Trinity Vos (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) gives Central an additional option while starting the season with the reserve roster.

Libero/defensive specialist

Arguably Central’s deepest position group, there are three returners with extensive experience as in the back row from last season. Colleen Kenney (Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman HS) sophomore played nine sets early in the season before a September injury ended her season. Gwen Kahlke (junior, Blandinsville, West Prairie HS) was third on the roster last year with 162 digs in 68 sets played.

“Colleen and Gwen are in the battle with each other for the libero role right now,” Czipri said. “Gwen has come in with a lot more confidence than we’ve seen the last few years. Colleen has such a good IQ and vision for the game.”

Ashli Harn (sophomore, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) was the team’s libero at the end of 2022 but is catching up after missing parts of practice this fall. She had 106 digs in 34 sets in 2022. Czipri is also keeping her eyes on Maddie Moran (sophomore, Lake-in-the-Hills, Ill. Huntley HS) who has been in a similar position to Harn this fall.

“They are both really gritty and bring a lot of energy,” Czipri said. “They are going to be able to push the other two.”

The staff

In addition to Czipri, full-time assistant and former all-conference libero at Carthage College (Wis.) Laura de Rosales has now had a full year on campus. Alejandro Rodriguez, a national champion with Grand View University’s men’s team and member of the Puerto Rican national team is working with the team. Cyndi Boertje (fifth season), former Dutch player Erin Dilger (third season) and Sam Leverenz (second second) round out the staff.

“We love the skill set that each of us brings into the gym,” Czipri said. “Everyone has great strengths, and we elevate and complement each other well.”

Central opens the season on Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m. against Crown College

(Minn.) as the opening match of the Central-Grinnell Invitational.