Central tennis teams, 21 players win academic awards

PELLA— Both the Central College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams were back on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team award list announced Wednesday.

Additionally, 21 student-athletes captured ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition.

The men’s squad compiled a 3.29 combined team grade point average (4.0 scale) and posted a 12-11 overall record. The Dutch women tallied a 3.54 GPA and had a 7-13 mark. The men finished third in the American Rivers Conference and the women were sixth.

To receive the team distinction, a squad’s combined GPA must be a 3.2 or above.

Nine men and 12 women were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. To qualify for the individual honor a student-athlete must achieve a 3.5 or higher GPA for the academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

Matthew Den Adel (grad, Ankeny, Centennial HS) of the men’s team and Ashlynn Brant (grad, Glidden, Carroll HS), Jenna Hernandez (senior, Slater, Ballard HS) and Madie Holle (grad, Oskaloosa) from the women’s program are all recipients of the honor from previous years.

Central’s 2022-23 ITA Scholar-Athletes

Matthew Den Adel, actuarial science/economics, 3.97

Quintin Hull, undeclared, 3.85

North Lindell, undeclared, 3.64

Alejo Marcon, undeclared, 3.73

Trey Melvin, business management, 3.51

Victor Nop, engineering/physics, 3.75

Michael Turnley, social science, 3.73

Lucas Vroom, political science, 3.69

AJ Wilkins, kinesiology, 3.61

Ashlynn Brant, exercise science/sociology, 3.91

Katelyn Freeman, economics, 3.85

Alex Griggs, exercise science, 3.67

Jenna Hernandez, biochemistry, 3.72

Madie Holle, chemistry, 3.77

Alli Kreider, actuarial science/economics, 3.54

Jennifer Larson, biochemistry, 3.95

Brianna Lindstrom, kinesiology, 3.61

Kalina Schubert, history, 3.77

Becca Vala, kinesiology, 3.75

Madi Whalen, undeclared, 3.54

Taylor Wyeth, art, 3.72