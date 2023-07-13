Central earns AVCA academic award for record 23rd consecutive year

PELLA—Extending the longest streak in NCAA Division III history, the Central College volleyball team has received the U.S. Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for a record 23rd consecutive year.

To receive the AVCA distinction, a team’s combined grade point average (GPA) for the preceding year must be 3.30 or higher (4.0 scale). The Dutch secured a 3.42 average for 2022-23 academic year, led by spring graduates Lexie Buls (Kearney, Mo.) and Kate Pachner (Akron, Colo.) and senior-to-be Elyse Johnson (Kirksville, Mo.), who all recorded a perfect 4.0 average.

The AVCA program is in its 31st year and Central is among 229 Division III schools cited this year.

Central had 16 players earn Academic All-American Rivers Conference recognition last fall, which requires a 3.50 or better cumulative GPA.

Central has achieved the academic standard 24 times overall, also the most for any Division III team. Only 11 Division III programs have done it at least 20 times.

“To have the record for the most consecutive academic awards is something to really be proud of,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “It’s a testament to this program and certainly to Central’s players. It shows that you can win at a high level and still have a great academic experience, study abroad and be involved in other campus activities. That’s what I love about Division III and Central does it as well as any school I’ve ever seen.”