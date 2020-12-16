Cagers Sweep November Player of the Month Awards

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the November Player of the Month awards.

Senior men’s basketball player Kevion Blaylock (Houston, Texas, Information Technology) earned the Male award, while junior women’s basketball player Lakyla Moore (Norfolk, Neb., Business Management) claimed the Female honor. The accolade is the first for both student-athletes.

In six games, Blaylock averaged a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per outing. He also managed 11 assists, five steals, and four blocks, while shooting 52.9% from the floor (42.9% 3-PT). The senior, who made 84.6% of his free throws, posted three double-doubles, highlighted by a 26-point, 14-rebound effort versus Benedictine. In that game, he scored the game-winning basket. The Statesmen finished the month with a perfect 6-0 record.

Moore averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in five games (WPU was 3-2 in those games). The junior also collected 11 steals and 10 assists, while shooting 47.0% from the field (40.5% 3-PT) and 66.7% from the charity stripe. She reached double figures in all five games, headlined by a season-high 31 points against Peru State. Moore narrowly missed a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds versus Missouri Valley.