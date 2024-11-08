Breaking News: Oskaloosa City Manager Amal Eltahir Announces Resignation

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Amal Eltahir, City Manager of Oskaloosa, has announced her resignation effective November 20, 2024. In an email to the Oskaloosa Mayor and City Council, Eltahir cited a need to step back from her current responsibilities for personal reasons. The email, verified as authentic by multiple sources, confirms her decision to leave her post after more than two years of service.

Eltahir, who took office in June 2022 following her unanimous appointment by the Oskaloosa City Council, brought over two decades of experience in strategic planning and executive management to the role. Before her tenure in Oskaloosa, she served as Assistant to the City Manager and Capital Improvements Program Manager in Marion, Iowa. There, she played a pivotal role in various projects, including the development of the Capital Improvements Plan, overseeing the construction of the Marion Fire Department headquarters, and leading the city’s strategic planning efforts. Eltahir also coordinated Marion’s Emergency Operations Center following the 2020 derecho, managing FEMA and insurance reimbursements in the aftermath of the disaster.

The Oskaloosa City Council showed strong support for Eltahir’s leadership in May 2022, when she began her role as City Manager. In July 2023, the council extended her contract by two years with a base salary of $147,000. However, a more recent contract extension in July 2024 revealed a council split over her leadership. The extension narrowly passed by a 4-3 vote, with council members Bob Drost, Janet Hermsen, Joe Caligiuri, and Abu Ibrahim in favor, and Charlie Comfort, Ronda Almond, and Lisa Ossian opposing. Council member Comfort voiced concerns about the city’s direction under her leadership.

In her resignation letter, Eltahir expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Oskaloosa and for the support she has received from the community and council. She pledged to ensure a smooth transition, offering to assist in the handover process over the coming weeks.

Oskaloosa News has reached out to Eltahir for comment and will update this story with those if she chooses.