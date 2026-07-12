Beallis Earns Program’s First Academic All-America Honor

Oskaloosa–Men’s volleyball player Britten Beallis (Sr., Naperville, Ill., Sports Management) was recognized as one of the NAIA’s top scholar-athletes as College Sports Communicators announced its Men’s At-Large Academic All-America teams Wednesday.

Beallis was named to the 12-person Second Team, while 10 other individuals garnered First-Team laurels.

The senior is the first Academic All-American in William Penn men’s volleyball history. At season’s end, he was a second-team all-Heart of America Athletic Conference performer and an AVCA NAIA Honorable-Mention All-American.

Beallis’ 2026 campaign included 168 kills (1.71 per set) on a .387 hitting clip. The senior, who has a 3.53 Grade Point Average, also managed 126 blocks (21 solos, 105 assists, 1.29 per set), while finishing with 38 digs, 12 assists, and three aces as well.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.