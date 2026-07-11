Janet Loise Behrens

Janet Behrens

Apr 29, 1943 — Jul 10, 2026

Knoxville, Iowa | Age 83

Janet Loise Behrens, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on July 10, 2026 at the age of 83. Janet was born on April 29, 1943, to Jesse (Pete)Leland Greenhalgh and Thelma Ailene Boles Greenhalgh in Oskaloosa, IA.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Janet attended Evans School through the eighth grade and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1961. She then attended and graduated from William Penn College 1961-1965, receiving her teaching certificate in English. Janet taught English from 1965 -1967 in Sigourney before starting a family. She later returned to school at the University of Iowa, Receiving as Masters of Library Science in 1992.

On June 11, 1966, Janet married Virgil Lee Behrens at the Methodist Church in Sigourney.

Together they raised two children, Kurt Behrens and Kristen Holdeman. She supported their many activities as they went through school. She also took great pride in attending her grandchildren’s activities, rarely missing anything.

She loved watching birds; her favorite bird was the Rose-Breasted Grosbeak.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Thelma Greehalgh; husband Virgil on June 3, 2008; and brother Larry Greenhalgh.

Janet is survived by her children, Kurt (& Nicole) Behrens of Sigourney and Kristin Holdeman (& Tom Bacon) of Millerton; grandchildren: Tiffany Goldman, Zachary Behrens, Steven (& Sara) Roose, Jesiah Behrens, Katelyn (& Chris) Ehret, Shelby (& Marcus) Mandt, and Codi (& Zack) De Bruin; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine (& Les) Guthrie, and brother, Robert Greenhalgh (& Mary Walker).

The family appreciates the outpouring of support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Knoxville Friends of the Library and the Knoxville Kiwanis.

Visitation: Thursday July 16, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holm Funeral Home in Sigourney, IA.

Funeral Service: Thursday July 16, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Holm Funeral Home in Sigourney, IA.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sigourney, IA.