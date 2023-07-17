Both Central track and field squads, 18 USTFCCCA individuals earn academic honors

PELLA—The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its postseason academic accolades last week and the Central College men’s and women’s track and field teams earned the All-Academic Team honors and 18 individual student-athletes in earning academic honors.

Under coach Brandon Sturman, the women’s squad posted a 3.601 grade point average for the year and earned the team award for the eighth year in a row and 16th time overall. The men topped the 3.100 standard for the second time at 3.268.

Eleven Central women and seven Dutch men were recognized for the individual award. To qualify, an athlete must post a minimum 3.30 GPA and qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship, finish the regular season ranked in the top 50 in an individual event or in the top 35 in a relay event.

Lucas Heitz (senior, Adel, ADM HS), Noah Jorgenson (junior, Sidney) and Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) became three-time honorees. Theo Baldus (senior, St. Ansgar), Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) and Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) picked up their second award. Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) was a first-time recipient.

Central’s men have had 43 athletes win the award 72 times.

Abby Marr (senior, Riceville) and Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) were honored for the third time. Megan Johnson (senior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) was a repeat selection from last season. Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine), Mary Gustason (freshman, Marion, Linn-Mar HS), Emily McMartin (freshman, Pella), Addison Parrott (sophomore, Danville), Abbi Roerdink (junior, Tiffin, Ohio, Hopewell-Loudon HS), Willa Sickelka (freshman, Primghar, South O’Brien HS), Peyton Steffen (freshman, Marion) and Alyssa Striegel (sophomore, Mount Pleasant)

Central’s women’s program has had 60 athletes gain USTFCCCA all-academic honors 102 times.

Central’s USTFCCCA All-Academic women’s team honorees

Amy Olson, 1999

Jen Osteen, 1999

Hollie Reilly, 1999

Katie Button, 2000, 2001, 2002

Jenn Hansen, 2001, 2002, 2003

Abby Gonzales, 2002

Lindsay Schultz, 2002, 2003

Raegan Schultz, 2002, 2003

Alex Costigan, 2006

Chelsey Keller, 2006

Alicia Whisner, 2006, 2007

Angie Berry, 2007, 2009

Rachel Boeke, 2007, 2008, 2009

Kari Hutchinson, 2007, 2008

Chelsey Keller, 2007

Emily Teas, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Rachelle Tipton, 2008, 2009, 2010

Jill Ziskovsky, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Hannah Anderson, 2009

Felicia Coleman, 2010

Ashley Feldman, 2010

Sam Retz, 2010

Rachel Purdy, 2011, 2012

Morgan Sharp, 2012

Rachel Northrup, 2012

Miranda Wehde, 2012

Camie Kibbee, 2014, 2015

Allie McBroom, 2014, 2015

Whitney Pavlat, 2014

Monica Ruiz, 2014, 2015, 2016

Emma Drees, 2015, 2017

Morgan Koenigs, 2015, 2017

Kate Patton, 2015, 2016

Meredith Zimmerman, 2015

Holly McKinney, 2016, 2018

Lorell Stuht, 2017

Mary Gray, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Evie Kammeyer, 2018

Courtney Kruthoff, 2018, 2019, 2020

Kiki Pingel, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Emily Burt, 2019

Tori VanVelzen, 2019

Kennedy Morris, 2020, 2021

Holly Forrester, 2021

Malory Jones, 2021, 2022

Krissa Larson, 2021, 2022

Abby Marr, 2021, 2022, 2023

Caroline McMartin, 2021, 2022, 2023

Elsie Thoreson, 2021

Taryn Hintz, 2022

Megan Johnson, 2022, 2023

Olivia Bohlen, 2023

Mary Gustason, 2023

Emily McMartin, 2023

Addison Parrott, 2023

Abbi Roerdink, 2023

Willa Sickelka, 2023

Peyton Steffen, 2023

Alyssa Striegel, 2023

Central’s USTFCCCA All-Academic men’s track and field team honorees

Craig Cantrall, 1994

Andy Goodman, 1994

Nate Smith, 1994

Jon Rathje, 1999

Matt Webster, 1999

Marc VanderVelden, 2000

Tony Brownlee, 2001, 2002

Lucas Nims, 2001

Matt Jens, 2002

Matt McCombs, 2002

Cale Van Genderen, 2003

Tanner Whipple, 2003

Ben Bollard, 2006, 2007

Bryan George, 2006

Guy Dierikx, 2007, 2008

Cody Huisman, 2007

Alex Miller, 2007

Adam Wolf, 2007

Kurtis Brondyke, 2011

Tyler Crouse, 2010, 2011, 2012

Spencer Hammack, 2014, 2015

Drew Jackson, 2014, 2015

Eric Larson, 2014, 2015

Jaemin Powell, 2014, 2016

Jamie Vander Veer, 2015

Mark Fairley, 2016, 2017, 2018

Hunter Howe, 2016, 2018

Ryan Kruse, 2016, 2017, 2018

Will Daniels, 2017, 2018, 2019

Michael Firkins, 2018

Kyle Pape, 2018, 2019

Jon Specht, 2018

Sam Beatty, 2020, 2023

Will DeHaan, 2020, 2021, 2022

Preston Kizer, 2020

Lucas Heitz, 2021, 2022, 2023

Noah Jorgenson, 2021, 2022, 2023

Brody Klein, 2021, 2022, 2023

Carter Tryon, 2021, 2022

Nick Thompson, 2021

Theo Baldus, 2022, 2023

Adam Sylvia, 2022, 2023

Gavin Smith, 2023