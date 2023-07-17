Both Central track and field squads, 18 USTFCCCA individuals earn academic honors
PELLA—The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its postseason academic accolades last week and the Central College men’s and women’s track and field teams earned the All-Academic Team honors and 18 individual student-athletes in earning academic honors.
Under coach Brandon Sturman, the women’s squad posted a 3.601 grade point average for the year and earned the team award for the eighth year in a row and 16th time overall. The men topped the 3.100 standard for the second time at 3.268.
Eleven Central women and seven Dutch men were recognized for the individual award. To qualify, an athlete must post a minimum 3.30 GPA and qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship, finish the regular season ranked in the top 50 in an individual event or in the top 35 in a relay event.
Lucas Heitz (senior, Adel, ADM HS), Noah Jorgenson (junior, Sidney) and Brody Klein (junior, Rainier, Wash.) became three-time honorees. Theo Baldus (senior, St. Ansgar), Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) and Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) picked up their second award. Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) was a first-time recipient.
Central’s men have had 43 athletes win the award 72 times.
Abby Marr (senior, Riceville) and Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) were honored for the third time. Megan Johnson (senior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS) was a repeat selection from last season. Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine), Mary Gustason (freshman, Marion, Linn-Mar HS), Emily McMartin (freshman, Pella), Addison Parrott (sophomore, Danville), Abbi Roerdink (junior, Tiffin, Ohio, Hopewell-Loudon HS), Willa Sickelka (freshman, Primghar, South O’Brien HS), Peyton Steffen (freshman, Marion) and Alyssa Striegel (sophomore, Mount Pleasant)
Central’s women’s program has had 60 athletes gain USTFCCCA all-academic honors 102 times.
