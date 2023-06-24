Big Seventh Inning Lifts Warhawks

NEW SHARON – Eighth grader Jocelyn Pinkerton’s pitching and hitting led North Mahaska to a 5-4 comeback victory Wednesday. Lynnville-Sully led 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning when NM exploded for five runs. Pinkerton drove in two of the runs.

Pinkerton took the win from the pitching circle as well. She allowed four runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. She allowed just one extra base hit.

Lynnville-Sully scored two runs in the top of the second inning and added another in the third. The visiting Hawks added what seemed to be an insurance run in the top of the seventh only to see North Mahaska erase the advantage.

Pinkerton led the Warhawks with a single and a double. Freshman Madeline Doonan hit an RBI-single. Olivia Ridgeway, Kayla Readshaw, Jalayna Shipley and Lily Hartwig each singled.

North Mahaska plays at BGM Friday then hosts Baxter and Pleasantville Saturday in a round robin tourney.