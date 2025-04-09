Beck throws no-hitter as Central softball team sweeps doubleheader

PELLA-In the first game of the doubleheader against Buena Vista University, pitcher Emma Beck (junior, Holland, Grundy Center HS) threw Central College’s first no-hitter since April 16, 2002, when Libby Hysell accomplished the feat against Dubuque.

The Dutch won the first game 14-0 in five innings and completed the sweep winning the second game 9-1 in five innings.

In her no-hitter Beck pitched five innings, allowing one walk while also striking out nine batters.

“We had some long innings, but [Beck] went out and didn’t lose her command,” said coach George Wares. “The nine strikeouts and staying in control the whole five innings was really important.”

Shortstop Haley Bach (senior, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) led the squad with five hits over the two games. Bach scored four runs and had four RBIs. She also stole two bases. Right fielder Mariah Parton (junior, Ankeny) had four hits, five RBIs while also scoring two runs. In the field, Parton had two assists from right field. Third base Hannah Higgins (junior, Macomb, Ill.) drove in three runs across the two games, including the walk off sac fly in the second game.

“We are a better hitting team, as far as average, then we have had in other years, while also maintaining our speed across the lineup,” said Wares. “We need to keep putting pressure on the opponent with our speed. [Our team] wants to play that way and it is our bread and butter.”

In the second game, freshman pitcher Jadyn Huisman (Treynor) got the start and pitched four shut-out innings allowing only three hits. She also struck out three hitters. Chloe Dougherty (senior, Alleman, North Polk HS) came in for the fifth inning and allowed one run on two hits.

“[Huisman] was more around the zone, and she throws the ball hard,” Wares said. “Once she threw the four solid innings we wanted to get Chloe more experience. We were happy with them and if we continue to make progress we’ll feel better about our pitching depth.”

Catcher Rylee Dunkin (sophomore, Hamilton, Twin Ceders) scored five runs across the two games, and left fielder Emma Jensen (senior, Earlham) had two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI.

The Dutch continue their busy week Thursday when they travel to Mount Vernon to take on Cornell College with a doubleheader that starts at 3 p.m.