AU-DUKE POWERS NO. 12 WARRIORS PAST BLACKHAWKS

January 11, 2026

West Burlington, IA – Led by a season-high 24 points from sophomore Taj Au-Duke (Toronto, Canada/Pepperdine), No. 12 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball surged past conference foe Southeastern Community College at the Loren Walker Arena Saturday night, 68-61.

The Warriors, who have now won four consecutive games, improve to 16-2 overall on the year. The win gave Indian Hills its sixth consecutive victory on the road at Southeastern and sixth win in a row overall in one of the premiere junior college basketball series of all-time.

Au-Duke powered the Warriors with 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as Indian Hills held off a late push from the host Blackhawks. Despite holding Southeastern to just six points through the first 12 minutes of play in the opening, the Blackhawks managed to pull back within seven, 30-23 at the halftime intermission.

Indian Hills used a number of pivotal stops down the stretch, paired with timely buckets from Au-Duke and fellow sophomore KJ LaMonte (Davenport, IA/New Mexico Highlands) to pull out the victory and drop Southeastern to 8-8 overall on the year.

The Warriors’ key to victory came on the rebounding front as Indian Hills managed a 40-26 victory on the glass, led by sophomore Vladyslav Semerych (Horishni Plavni, Ukraine/Cherkassy) who battled down low in the paint throughout the night.

With the win, Indian Hills moves to 1-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC), extending the program’s unbeaten record to 16 consecutive league matchups.

Indian Hills will return to the Hellyer Center on Tuesday, January 13 to take on Triton College (IL) at 7:00 PM.