Andrew Swope Joins Oskaloosa High School as Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Oskaloosa High School is proud to welcome Andrew Swope as the district’s new agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. Swope brings a lifetime of agricultural experience and a strong commitment to student leadership and hands-on learning. He earned his teaching license through the state’s Initial Career & Technical Education Authorization program and is endorsed by the state of Iowa in horticulture, production agriculture, and agriculture CTE cluster.

A graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Systems Technology, Swope has worked in multiple areas of the agriculture industry while also operating his own family farm near Fremont. “I’ve been involved in agriculture my entire life,” Swope said. “This opportunity was an easy decision. I’ve already felt connected to the district through helping with the Oskaloosa marching band the past three years, and I’m thrilled to now be part of the teaching staff.”

Swope’s top goal is to grow a thriving agriculture education program and expand the Oskaloosa FFA chapter, creating more opportunities for students to learn about leadership, innovation, and the value of agriculture in their daily lives.x

When he’s not teaching or farming, Swope enjoys boating, camping, and showing cattle with his daughters. He and his family are deeply involved in the agricultural community and look forward to continuing that connection through Oskaloosa Schools.