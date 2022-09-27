Across Town Match Up Sees Teams Playing Some Of Their Best

by Coach Anna Gritters

The 8th grade C team was in action last night against the Oskaloosa Christian Crusaders. They played their best volleyball of the season, coming out on top five out of the six games. Scores were 21-11, 21-12, 15-9, 25-23, 11-21, 15-6. I’m very proud of the girls’ enthusiasm and energy and how hard they fought to keep Osky Christian from taking more than one win.

Top players were Katelynn Watts with four aces and three kills, Emma Rowley with eight aces and one kill, Destiny Harrison with 13 aces and four kills, Hailey Montgomery with nine aces and three kills, Maddy Brown with three aces and an assist, and Addicen Briggs with three aces, two kills, and two assists. Also contributing to the wins were Brooklyn Coenen with an ace and five kills, Paige Vandermeiden with two kills, Rylee Harbour with two aces, Zayva Claussen with an assist, and Destiny Gordon and Lucy McKim with a kill apiece.

All 8th-grade teams are in action tonight at Norwalk. Wish the girls luck if you see them this morning!