Young Closes Season with AVCA All-Region Award

Oskaloosa–Alyssa Young (Sr., Winter Springs, Fla., Exercise Science) garnered one more honor in 2022 as the NAIA AVCA all-region awards were announced recently.

Young was chosen as an honorable mention in the Midwest Region. It is the first regional honor for the middle hitter who was chosen as a first-team all-Hear of America Athletic Conference honoree as well.

Young tallied 257 kills (2.09 per set) this fall on a .245 attack clip, while also leading the Statesmen with 122 blocks (15 solos, 107 assists, 0.99 per set). She added 41 digs, 17 assists, and four aces to her impressive stat line for the season.

A two-time Heart Player of the Week (one attacker, one defender), she had highs of 18 kills and 10 blocks this year.