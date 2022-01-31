Wrestling Teams Swept at Coed Clash

Centerville–The William Penn wrestling teams battled in the second annual Coed Clash, taking on Indian Hills CC in a pair of non-conference dual meets Friday.

The men fell to the Warriors 40-6, while the women lost 26-17. Both meets were exhibitions as the NAIA does not allow competitions against junior colleges to count towards team records.

Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) was WPU’s lone winner on the men’s side, pinning Matthew Lewis in 4:54 at 149 pounds.

170-pounder Toyia Griffin (Fr., Nashua, Iowa, Nursing) headlined the women’s squad, winning by fall over Lynexa Adams in a time of 2:30.

The trio of 116-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology), 123-pounder Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management), and 130-pounder Lydia Nelson (Fr., Kirksville, Mo.) also won Friday.

Steinkamp defeated Jamesa Robinson 6-0, Selemani dropped Heaven-Leigh Jackson 4-1, and Nelson took care of Angelique Torres 10-2.

Next Up: The Statesmen men travel to Hannibal, Mo. next Tuesday to face Hannibal-LaGrange in a non-conference dual meet at 6 p.m. The WPU women travel to Mount Pleasant next Wednesday to take on Iowa Wesleyan in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet at 6 p.m.

Indian Hills CC 40, WPU 6

125–Chris Busutil (I) won by fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 6:52 (0-6)

133–Nevertesonne Lahens (I) won by forfeit (0-12)

141–Victor Guzman (I) won by forfeit (0-18)

149–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by fall over Matthew Lewis, 4:54 (6-18)

157–Destin Jones (I) won by decision over Steven Skewes, 11-9 (6-21)

165–Cameron Nesbitt (I) won by decision over Matheson Meade, 4-1 (6-24)

174–Jacob Anderson (I) won by major decision over Makail Stanley, 9-1 (6-28)

184–Tobias Bel (I) won by decision over Jesse Schwery, 9-6 (6-31)

197–Deron Pulliam (I) won by decision over Branson Bottorff, 6-2 (6-34)

285–Noah Broderson (I) won by fall over Ray Lugo, 4:56 (6-40)

Indian Hills CC 26, WPU 17

101–Ashley Fisher (I) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Mya Turnmire (I) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–Catherine Steinkamp (W) won by decision over Jamesa Robinson, 6-0 (3-10)

123–Mami Selemani (W) won by decision over Heaven-Leigh Jackson, 4-1 (IHCC earned one team point by scoring in the match) (6-11)

130–Lydia Nelson (W) won by decision over Angelique Torres, 10-2 (IHCC earned one team point by scoring in the match) (9-12)

136–Alondra Martinez (I) won by fall over Gwendolyn Grimes, 2:21 (9-17)

143–Celeste Tellez (I) won by decision over Ashleigh Denny, 6-2 (WPU earned one team point by scoring in the match) (10-20)

155–Ginamarie Ayala (I) won by decision over Salima Omari, 4-3 (WPU earned one team point by scoring in the match) (11-23)

170–Toyia Griffin (W) won by fall over Lynexa Adams, 2:30 (16-23)

191–Sofia Rubio (I) won by decision over Samantha Ruano, 3-2 (WPU earned one team point by scoring in the match) (17-26)