WPU Splits Series Against Iowa Wesleyan

Oskaloosa–The William Penn softball team again split a doubleheader as it faced off with Iowa Wesleyan Tuesday in its final non-conference games of the season.

The Statesmen (13-23) dropped the opener 4-2, but won the second bout 5-1.

Iowa Wesleyan (7-19) scored all four its opening-game runs in the second inning.

The home team tried to answer back in the fourth frame, putting up two runs off a Kiana Young (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) single that was followed by an error, allowing Zoey Jones (Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa) to score. Charley Geguzis (Jr., Williamsburg, Iowa, Business Management) then plated Young on a groundout.

Unfortunately, William Penn could not muster any additional offense in the first outing.

WPU recorded nine hits in the opener with Valeria Quiroga (Sr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology) leading the way with three, while Chelsey Huff (So., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) had two.

Caitlyn Foster (So., Livermore, Calif., Elementary Education) threw well in three innings of relief work, not allowing a run nor a hit and recording three strikeouts.

The Statesmen were again held scoreless through the first three innings of the nightcap as they went down 1-0. Foster then stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and singled, scoring Shiloh Cunningham (Sr., Lynnville, Sully, Biology) to tie things up. An inning later, Huff singled up the middle, knocking in Allyson Stewart (Sr., Delta, B.C., Nursing) to give the navy and gold the lead for good.

Huff scored later in the frame on an error, while another IWU mistake helped the home squad to a 4-1 edge.

Quiroga then left the park with a solo home run in the sixth to put an exclamation point on the victory.

William Penn produced eight hits in the win with Quiroga, Young, and Amber Shotts (Fr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Mathematics) each recorded two base knocks.

Huff was strong in the pitcher’s circle, scattering five hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out eight and did not allow a walk in the win.

“We came back in the second game, but we need to show up for the full 14 innings,” said Head Coach Mike Christner. “Our win in the second game was a total team effort. Hopefully, we can carry that into this weekend.”

Next Up: The Statesmen travel to Fayette, Mo. Saturday to face Central Methodist in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m.