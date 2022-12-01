WPU Splits Pair of Heart Dual Meets

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s wrestling team’s return to the mat was a bit uneven as it split a pair of Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meets Tuesday.

The Statesmen (4-2, 3-1 Heart) opened the evening with a 26-18 loss to Central Methodist, but then bounced back to defeat St. Ambrose 31-20.

Competing for the first time in 12 days, the navy and gold struggled out the gate against the Eagles, dropping the first three matches and falling into an 11-0 hole.

149-pounder Cameron Hargrove (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) then started a mini run as he defeated Xavien Jackson by a 21-5 technical fall. Steven Skewes (So., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) followed that with a fall over Lukas Eagle in a time of 2:52 to quickly knot the score at 11-11.

CMU claimed the next bout, but the hosts earned their first advantage when Makail Stanley (So., Orena, Ill., Biology) won by a 10-2 major decision over Jacob Henson at 174 pounds. Mason Walters (So., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) then extended the advantage by nipping Loic Tuego 4-1 in the 184-pound matchup.

Unfortunately, Central Methodist was victorious in the final two matches to rally for the team win.

After succumbing at 125 pounds, the navy and gold took control against the Fighting Bees with four triumphs in a row. 133-pounder Sabri Sino (Fr., Franklin, Wis., Sports Management) opened the rally with a 16-3 major decision over Ariel Vega before 141-pounder Brise Bennett (Jr., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management) had his hand raised with a forfeit.

Hargrove got past Daniel Terronez 13-6 at 149 pounds, and Skewes pinned his second foe of the night, doing so against Diego Machado in 2:40 for a 19-6 edge. SAU got closer at 165, but Stanley (2:58) and Walters (0:41) put the meet away with back-to-back falls.

Next Up: The Statesmen travel to Baldwin City, Kan. Thursday for another triangular. WPU first meets Baker in Heart action at 4 p.m. and then takes on Oklahoma Wesleyan in non-conference competition at 5:30 p.m.

Central Methodist 26, WPU 18

125–Colton King (C) won by technical fall over Jeffery Myers, 17-2 (0-5)

133–Jason Shaw (C) won by decision over Sabri Sino, 5-2 (0-8)

141–Mitchell Huber (C) won by decision over Noah Aken, 6-2 (0-11)

149–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by technical fall over Xavien Jackson, 21-5 (5-11)

157–Steven Skewes (W) won by fall over Lukas Eagle, 2:52 (11-11)

165–Donald Griffin (C) won by decision over Matheson Meade, 7-5 (OT) (11-14)

174–Makail Stanley (W) won by major decision over Jacob Henson, 10-2 (15-14)

184–Mason Walters (W) won by decision over Loic Tuego, 4-1 (18-14)

197–Elijah Hynes (C) won by fall over Branson Bottorff, 2:30 (18-20)

285–Brenden Shelton (C) won by fall over Ross Via, 0:45 (18-26)

WPU 31, St. Ambrose 20

125–Michael Chagnon (S) won by fall over Jeffery Myers, 2:51 (0-6)

133–Sabri Sino (W) won by major decision over Ariel Vega, 16-3 (4-6)

141–Brise Bennett (W) won by forfeit (10-6)

149–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by decision over Daniel Terronez, 13-6 (13-6)

157–Steven Skewes (W) won by fall over Diego Machado, 2:40 (19-6)

165–Jayden Terronez (S) won by fall over Matheson Meade, 2:47 (19-12)

174–Makail Stanley (W) won by fall over Chris Bridges, 2:58 (25-12)

184–Mason Walters (W) won by fall over Thade Gottschalk, 0:41 (31-12)

197–Dylan Meiners (S) won by major decision over Branson Bottorff, 11-0 (31-16)

285–Jeremiah Morris (S) won by major decision over Nikolas Ortega, 13-5 (31-20)