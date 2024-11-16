WPU Falls to Mount Mercy in Heart Opener

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s basketball team was saddled with a loss in its Heart of America Athletic Conference opener, falling 66-47 to Mount Mercy Wednesday.

The Statesmen (1-3, 0-1 Heart) were outshot 47.3%-33.9% and trailed 37-28 in the rebounding category to the Mustangs (3-1, 1-0 Heart).

The start of Wednesday’s contest was a back-and-forth affair with three ties and six lead changes in the first quarter. MMU eventually led 14-13 after 10 minutes, but the hosts continued to be a proverbial thorn in the second quarter by going on top on two more occasions, including at 19-18 with 7:29 to go until halftime on a layup by Carley West (Jr., Saint Paul, Minn., Human Services).

Unfortunately, the visitors scored 12 unanswered points and never trailed again, leading 34-27 at the break.

The third stanza was fairly even as the navy and gold kept Mount Mercy within striking distance at 46-37 entering the final period.

WPU put together one more push to start the fourth, going on a 7-2 run to climb within six at 50-44 with just over six minutes remaining in regulation.

The Mustangs regrouped, however, and closed strong, beginning with a response of six straight points. The Statesmen unfortunately could not keep pace and dropped their league opener.

Azori Edwards (Jr., Philadelphia, Pa., Sociology) topped the hosts in her season debut, scoring 12 points off the bench. She was 5-for-7 from the field.

Alyssa Hames (Grad., Ackley, Iowa, Master’s of Sports Management) nearly recorded a double-double as she finished with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

West just missed joining the double figure club with nine points, while Aysia Arrowood (Sr., Wichita, Kan., Sports Management) chipped in seven as well.

Shelby Clark (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Wellness and Recreation) made her presence felt in the distribution column with four assists.

The Statesmen committed 16 turnovers (14 for MMU), but was only outscored 10-9 in points off mistakes.

“It is frustrating because we can see our team has great potential,” Head Coach Joe McKinstry said. “When we demonstrate that potential and talent, we show we can play with anyone. Unfortunately, we are just too inconsistent and need to tighten up in a handful of areas. I do believe in this group, though, and think we can do what is necessary. We just have to stayed motivated, even when things are not going our way.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Saturday to host Central Methodist in Heart play at 2 p.m.