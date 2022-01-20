WPU Falls to Grand View in Heart Dual

Oskaloosa–On the mat for the first time in the calendar year, the Statesmen women’s wrestling team lost to #5 Grand View 37-4 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday.

WPU (0-3, 0-1 Heart), which was short-handed entering the evening, fell into a 10-0 by forfeiting at 101 and 109 pounds.

Brittany Cotter (Fr., Katy, Texas, Nursing) finally put the hosts on the scoreboard at 116 pounds, defeating Chloe Krebsbach 13-8.

Unfortunately, the navy and gold failed to collect another victory. 191-pounder Andrea Smith (Fr., Rochester, N.Y.) notched the best outing the rest of the way, falling just 6-4 to Grace Brown, giving William Penn another team point in the setback.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Friday, hosting Central Methodist in a Heart dual at 7 p.m.

101–Hannah Michael (G) won by forfeit (0-5)

109–Emma Cochran (G) won by forfeit (0-10)

116–Brittany Cotter (W) won by decision over Chloe Krebsbach, 13-8 (GVU earned one team point by scoring in the match) (3-11)

123–Adrienna Turner (G) won by technical fall over Catherine Steinkamp, 10-0 (3-15)

130–Andrea Schlabach (G) won by fall over Lydia Nelson, 1:51 (3-20)

136–Leilani Rodriguez (G) won fall over Gwendolyn Grimes, 2:23 (3-25)

143–No match

155–Alexis Gomez (G) won by technical fall over Toyia Griffin, 13-0 (3-29)

170–Madison Diaz (G) won by fall over MayLee Edwards, 1:36 (3-34)

191–Grace Brown (G) won by decision over Andrea Smith, 6-4 (4-37) (WPU earned one team point by scoring in the match)