WPU Defeated by Columbia in Penn Gymnasium

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s basketball team failed to overcome a cold shooting performance as it fell 73-54 to Columbia in non-conference action Monday.

William Penn (2-6) was outshot 47.9%-33.9% from the floor against the undefeated Cougars (5-0) who are currently receiving votes nationally.

The hosts kept CC at bay early, leading 7-5 midway through the first quarter, but the visiting squad caught fire with a 9-0 run to close out the period up 17-8.

The Cougars finished off the scoring stretch with two more points before WPU again found traction. Reagan Pavesi (Jr., Austin, Texas, Wellness and Recreation) closed out an improved second stanza for WPU with a three-pointer as the home team pulled within 11 at intermission, 32-21.

Unfortunately, a full comeback would not be in the plans. Still trailing by just a dozen at 41-29, WPU was unable to keep pace and CC went on another big run, entering the last 10 minutes with a 59-36 advantage.

The visitors coasted from there, winning easily despite committing 18 turnovers. William Penn had just 11 giveaways, but Columbia was much more advantageous with its chances, holding a 21-9 edge in points off turnovers.

Neither team had much luck behind the arc; Columbia shot 33.3%, while WPU was at a 21.4% clip. The Statesmen also ended up on the losing end on the glass with a 41-29 rebounding deficit, but fortunately it only led to a 9-7 margin in second-chance points for the victors.

The biggest difference on the night was played out at the free-throw line, however, with Columbia going 19-for-26, while William Penn was only 6-for-13.

Kayla Peoples (Sr., Waco, Texas, Secondary Education) was seemingly everywhere Monday, pacing the Statesmen in points (17), rebounds (7), assists (4), and steals (4).

The senior was one of three navy and gold cagers in double figures. Dekota Smith (Jr., Toledo, Ohio, Computer Science), with 11 points, and Kayla Jones (Sr., Louisville, Ky., Psychology), with 10, also hit the mark.

Taylor Lawhorne (Sr., Amityville, N.Y., Business Management) ended the bout with six points as well.

“Missed opportunities on offense hurt us tonight,” Head Coach Sheawn Bedford Jr. said. “It is hard to beat a good team when you shoot 33% from the field.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Fayette, Mo. Wednesday to face Central Methodist in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at 5:30 p.m.