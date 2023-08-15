WPU Athletic Events Boost Local Economy, Statesmen Eager for Upcoming Season

Oskaloosa–As the Oskaloosa community gears up for another exciting season of collegiate sports, the economic impact of the William Penn University Athletic Department and its annual events continues to shine brightly.

Last year, the department made a significant contribution to the local economy, generating a total economic impact of $1,170,895, with 30% attributed to lodging and 45% to food-related expenditures.

One of the standout highlights of the past year was WPU’s hosting of four Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships, three Heart Championship games, and an NAIA Opening Round Tournament during the months of February and March. These events alone brought about an impressive estimated economic impact of $181,703 for the Oskaloosa community.

A noteworthy example of this impact was seen during the men’s basketball NAIA Opening Round Tournament, where despite only three participating teams (excluding WPU), the event managed to generate over $68,000.

Combining the visitors from the men’s wrestling, women’s wrestling, men’s bowling, and women’s bowling conference tournaments, as well as three men’s basketball league tournament contests, over 2,500 people attended these events, contributing over $113,000 to the local economy. The economic influence was derived from various sources, including lodging, meals, and other travel expenses.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2023-2024 season, the William Penn University sports schedule promises to bring even more excitement and economic activity to Oskaloosa. Opening home events for fall sports include:

Football: September 9 against Missouri Valley at 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer: August 19 against Governors State at 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: August 30 against Coe at 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: August 22 against William Woods at 6 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Golf: August 28-29 at the William Penn Statesmen Invitational

Comparing these impressive figures to the previous year, the WPU Athletics Department remains a key driver of economic vitality in the Oskaloosa community. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the department hosted well over 100 athletic competitions, generating an estimated economic impact of $1,007,500. Highlighting this impact were conference tournament events, an NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, and special events in various sports.

“We take great pride in being Oskaloosa’s College Team, and our commitment to hosting vibrant events and showcasing our exceptional community remains unwavering,” William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “We place a strong emphasis on our economic impact, recognizing its significance. We aim to ensure that local businesses reap the rewards of the University hosting thousands of visitors and student-athletes from across the nation in our area.”