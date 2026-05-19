Oskaloosa girls track celebrates season at team banquet

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa High School girls track and field team gathered recently to celebrate the season during its annual awards banquet.

Coaches recognized athletes for their accomplishments both on the track and in the classroom after another strong season for the Indians.

Tierney Carter was named the team’s MVP after leading Oskaloosa in multiple events throughout the season. Carter also shared the Coaches Award with fellow seniors Vivian Bolibaugh and Kara Harman. The award honors seniors who played an important role in the success of the program during their high school careers.

Kennedy Wright earned two honors, being named Most Improved and also receiving the Team/100% Award.

The Rookie of the Year awards went to Hazel Adam, Alice Rice, and Ella Walter after strong first seasons with the program.

The Iron Woman Award, given to athletes with perfect attendance at practices and meets, went to Vanessa Beadle, Monica Hundley, and Ella Walter.

Mia Luck received the “Jack of all Trades” award after competing in every high school track and field event during the season.

The team also recognized athletes selected to the Little Hawkeye Conference All-Academic Team. To earn the honor, athletes had to be varsity letter winners, maintain at least a 3.5 GPA, and be in at least 10th grade.

Those honored included:

Vanessa Beadle

Tierney Carter

Kara Harman

Delaney Harbour

Monica Hundley

Kate McBurney

Alyssa Sheets

Ella Walter

Kennedy Wright