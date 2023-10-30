William Penn to Honor its Hometown Heroes

Oskaloosa–To show its appreciation for those serving our community, William Penn University is hosting the Hometown Heroes Game next Saturday, November 4.

At the Statesmen football game against Grand View (1 p.m. kickoff) at Statesmen Community Stadium, members of Mahaska Health, Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency, and Oskaloosa Fire Department will all be honored.

Emergency vehicles from each entity will be parked on the grass on the north end of the stadium during the game, and prior to the contest, fans will be invited to come over to tour the vehicles and meet members of the different departments.

The hometown heroes will also take part in the honorary coin flip and will be issued free admission to the game.

“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming Hometown Heroes Game where we will celebrate the exceptional individuals who make our community a home,” William Penn Director of Athletic Facilities and Event Management said. “These heroes are the unsung stars who selflessly dedicate their time, energy, and talents to make our community a better place. They inspire us and our town with their dedication. This event is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and honoring their remarkable contributions. We look forward to a heartwarming and unforgettable afternoon as we shine a spotlight on our Hometown Heroes.”