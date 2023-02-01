William Penn Bests Iowa Wesleyan on Senior Night

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team took advantage of a pair of forfeits as it won 31-22 over Iowa Wesleyan on Senior Night in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Tuesday.

WPU (6-5, 4-4 Heart) was victorious at six of the 10 weight classes, including earning a free six points at both 157 and 174 pounds.

The hosts fell into a 10-0 hole after two matchups, but Noah Aken (Fr., Omaha, Neb., Education) started the climb out as he held off Carson Coleman 7-6 at 141 pounds.

Still down double digits at 16-3 entering 157 pounds, Steven Skewes (So., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) started a huge run as he had his hand raised due to a forfeit.

Matheson Meade (So., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) then pinned Jesus Diaz in 1:50 at 165 pounds, while Elijah Ramirez (Fr., El Paso, Texas, Civil Engineering) put the navy and gold on top for the first time–and for good–with another forfeit at 174.

The wins kept coming for William Penn as 184-pounder Mason Walters (So., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science) crushed Kaden Kaiser 11-3. 197-pounder Branson Bottorff (Jr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) then locked up the team victory by pinning Elias Cordero in a time of 1:27.

“I am proud of our team tonight,” Head Coach Aron Scott said. “We had some great energy, wrestled well, and fought for our seniors. It was great to get them one last home dual victory.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines Thursday to face Grand View in a Heart dual meet at 7 p.m.

125–Lane Scorpil (I) won by fall over Jeffery Myers, 2:18 (0-6)

133–Brendan Ferenchik (I) won by major decision over Brendan Nantz, 16-3 (0-10)

141–Noah Aken (W) won by decision over Carson Coleman, 7-6 (3-10)

149–Quinten Aney (I) won by fall over Tavian Thomas, 3:41 (3-16)

157–Steven Skewes (W) won by forfeit (9-16)

165–Matheson Meade (W) won by fall over Jesus Diaz, 1:50 (15-16)

174–Elijah Ramirez (W) won by forfeit (21-16)

184–Mason Walters (W) won by major decision over Kaden Kaiser, 11-3 (25-16)

197–Branson Bottorff (W) won by fall over Elias Cordero, 1:27 (31-16)

285–Isaac Boucher (I) won by fall over Ross Via, 2:15 (31-22)